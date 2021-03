Telemundo Weights from Kissimmee, FL Yomar Alamo 139 vs. Jesus Alberto Beltran 140

(WBO Latino jr welterweight title) Rafayel Simonyan 180 vs. Abraham Tebes 180

Nestor Alvarenga 134 vs. Usiel Hernandez 133

Floyd Schofield 131 vs. Jonathan Conde 131

Gianny Garcia 121 vs. Julio Buitrago 121

Pedro Salome 123 vs. John Leonardo 124 Venue: Osceola Heritage Park, Kissimmee, FL

Promoter: All Star Boxing,

TV: Telemundo Shields-Dicaire make weight

