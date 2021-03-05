Super featherweight Bryan Chevalier (15-1, 12 KOs) scored a third round KO over Carlos Zambrano (26-2, 11 KOs). Chevalier dropped Zambrano in round one, then floored him two times more in round three to end it. Impressive performance. Time was 2:21.

Junior Welterweight Danielito Zorrilla (15-0, 11 KOs) won an eight round split technical decision over Ruslan Madiyev (13-2, 5 KOs). Zorrilla got off to a good start. Madiyev was deducted a point for hitting behind the head in round five. Madiyev took over after that. Zorilla went down after another shot behind the head in round eight. He remained on the canvas for several minutes, then indicated he couldn’t continue. The bout went to the cards. Zorrilla was up 77-75, 77-74 on two cards with Madiyev up 76-73 on the third card. The bout was for the NABO title.

Super middleweight Fernando Vargas, Jr., son of El Feroz, moved to 2-0, 2 KOs with a first round blowout of Salome Flores Torres (0-3). Torres down twice.

Other Results:

Harold Laguna KO1 Darwin Alvarez (super lightweight)

Jorge Diaz KO2 Felipe Munoz (welterweight)