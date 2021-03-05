Middleweight John “The Phenom” Vera Jr. (20-1, 12 KOs) scored a strange first round KO over Cleotis Pendarvis (21-8-2, 9 KOs) on Thursday night at the Biloxi Conference Center in Biloxi, Mississippi. Bizarre ending as Pendarvis jabbed to the body, then suddenly turned away and went to his knees where he was counted out. Looked like a hand injury for Pendarvis. Time was 1:38.

Welterweight Christon Edwards (12-2, 6 KOs) scored a six round unanimous decision over Jonathan Steele (9-7-1, 6 KOs). Good action fight with many exciting exchanges. Judges favored Edwards by scores of 58-56, 58-56, 59-55.

In a clash between unbeaten super featherweights, Eridson Garcia (11-0, 7 KOs) took a six round majority decision over Jose Valenzuela (6-1, 1 KO). Scores were 57-57, 60-54, 59-55 for Garcia.

Unbeaten super lightweight Tyler Tomlin (10-0, 6 KOs) needed just 55 seconds to get a referee’s stoppage over Ricardo Ocampo (12-11, 7 KOs). Quick stoppage, although the result was probably inevitable.