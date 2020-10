Telemundo Weights from Kissimmee, FL Saul “The Beast” Sanchez 122 vs. Daniel “El Alacran” Lozano 122

(WBA Fedecentro super bantamweight title) John “Chinoy” Carrion 152 vs. Harry “Dragon Fly” Cruz 151

Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield 132 vs. Ricard Esquivel 129

Alex “Al” Mancil 121 vs. Pedro Salome 124 Venue: Osceola Heritage Park, Kissimmee, Florida

(TV studio setting/no audience)

Promoter: Tuto Zabala, Jr/All Star Boxing

TV: Telemundo Network Live 12 AM

