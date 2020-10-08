The World Boxing Council’s interim lightweight title fight between Ryan ‘Kingry’ García and Luke Campbell will take place on December 5 at a venue to be defined and will be broadcast on DAZN.
Garcia, the 22-year-old WBC silver lightweight champion (20-0, 17 KOs), has not fought since he knocked out Francisco Fonseca in the first round in February. Campbell is coming off a decision loss in a great fight against WBC franchise champion Vasyl Lomachenko in August last year.
Should be an entertaining fight. Luke’s never been knocked out but Kingry has so much power it could end quickly.