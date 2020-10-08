The World Boxing Council’s interim lightweight title fight between Ryan ‘Kingry’ García and Luke Campbell will take place on December 5 at a venue to be defined and will be broadcast on DAZN.

Garcia, the 22-year-old WBC silver lightweight champion (20-0, 17 KOs), has not fought since he knocked out Francisco Fonseca in the first round in February. Campbell is coming off a decision loss in a great fight against WBC franchise champion Vasyl Lomachenko in August last year.