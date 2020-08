Telemundo weights from Kissimmee

Belmar Preciado 125 vs. Dennis Contreras 125

(WBA Fedecentro featherweight title) Cassius Chaney 263.2 vs. Chauncey Welliver 378

Orlando Gonzalez 127 vs. Diuhl Olguin 126

Otar Eranosyan 134.6 vs. Deshawn Kennedy Venue: Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Fla.

Promoter: All Star Boxing

