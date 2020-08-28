All Star Boxing continues its 2020 Boxeo Telemundo series tonight. The main event will feature Belmar Preciado of Barranquilla, Colombia vs veteran Dennis Contreras of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. The 10 round featherweight battle will have the World Boxing Association Fedecentro title at stake. This will be the third of four straight Friday shows in a studio setting at the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida.

Preciado is ready to take his career to the next level. He will be making both his U.S. and Telemundo debuts. He has fought internationally in both Japan and Mexico, winning a minor title in the latter. Preciado is confident these experiences will help him shine under the bright lights tonight.

When did you begin boxing?

I was 16 years old when I started boxing. I had around 100 amateur fights. I was a national champion for my country and I fought internationally as well during my amateur career.

Where did you prepare for this fight?

I had the majority of my training camp in Miami, Florida. I was here for 4 weeks.

How different was it for you training in the U.S. than in your native Colombia?

Here in the U.S. you have much more variety. There are fighters of all levels from many different countries. The level of sparring I had was elite. This I feel is going to really benefit me when I enter the ring tonight.

What did you learn most from your fight in Japan against a former world title challenger?

Even though I did not win the fight I gained a lot of experience. I matured and learned alot from the fight.

How would you describe your style of boxing?

I consider myself a multi-dimensional fighter. I prefer not to fight the same way all the time while being able to adapt immediately if I need to.

What do you know about your opponent?

I know he is a tough veteran and coming off of an upset win of an unbeaten prospect. He is very strong and takes a very good punch. I am expecting a very tough fight and have prepared well for this.

What would this victory mean for your career?

It is very important for me. It is my debut on Telemundo and in the USA. It is my opportunity to become known internationally. Winning this title gives me an opportunity to be considered for a world ranking and brings me closer to my dream of challenging to win a world title.

* * *

Preciado vs. Contreras will air tonight at 12AM/ET live on Telemundo