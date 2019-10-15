After several years of a professional boxing drought in the Western New York (Buffalo/Niagra Falls region) All Star Boxing’s Tuto Zabala Jr. joined forces with Seneca Niagra Resort and Casino to bring the popular series Boxeo Telemundo to Niagara Falls. Two weeks before this Friday’s October 18 show, the tickets were already sold out. For first time in history at least one fighter in every fight on a nationally televised boxing event is from the Buffalo region. From the main event to the four round pro debuts.

In the main event, Emanuel “Pinky” Colon (16-1-1, 15 KOs) originally from Puerto Rico, now residing in Buffalo, NY takes on the slick and savvy Aztec warrior of Monterey, Mexico, Richard “Dinamita” Zamora (19-3, 12 KOs) in a ten-rounder.

In the co-main event, Wilfredo “BravoVega” Flores (7-0, 5 KOs) of Dunkirk, New York, suburb 45 minutes from Buffalo takes on Adrian Martinez (3-2, 3 KOs) of Caguas, Puerto Rico.

“We have worked very hard with our Seneca Niagra Resort and Casino partners to make this New York debut a success. We have become a family and we are excited about what we are going to do next year, 2020. Boxing is back to the Buffalo/Niagra Falls region and is here to stay,” said Felix “Tuto” Zabala, President/CEO of All Star Boxing, Inc.

Rounding out the undercard are Buffalo residents Gerffred Ngayot taking on Edward Hatler, Alex Castellano vs. Alonzo Davis, Charles Garner vs. Angel Cotto, Ayanna Tramont vs. Ashlee Futrell and Danny De Jesus vs. Jonathan Smith

The Colon-Zamora main event will be televised LIVE on the Telemundo Network, 11:35pm Check your local listings.