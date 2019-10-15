Former two-weight world champion Carl “The Jackal” Frampton (26-2, 15 KOs) makes his long awaited return on November 30 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas against unbeaten Tyler “The Golden Child” McCreary (16-0-1, 7 KOs) in a 10-round super featherweight contest (128lbs catchweight). Former super bantamweight and featherweight world champion Frampton is making his 2019 debut. He was scheduled to fight August 10 in Philadelphia against Emmanuel Dominguez but was forced to drop out the week of the fight after a concrete pillar fell on his hand at the fight hotel.

Frampton-McCreary will be the co-feature for former featherweight world champion Oscar Valdez who will make his super featherweight debut in a 10-rounder against former world title challenger Andres “Jaguarcito” Gutierrez.