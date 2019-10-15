October 15, 2019
Wrzesinski-Antin Saturday in Poland

Tymex Boxing Promotion/Mariusz Grabowski presents championship boxing Saturday night in Lomianki, Poland. It’s a quick return for the promotion, who just did an event October 4th. The 10 round main event features local favorite Damian Wrzesinski (17-1-2, 5 KOs) who takes on battle-tested Miguel Cesario Antin (18-3, 8 KOs) of Argentina for the Republic of Poland international title. The site will be the Hala ICDS, ul. Staszica 2 in Lomianki, Poland and the event will be aired on PolSat Sport.

Also, European champion Oleksandra Sidorenko (7-0, 1 KO) of Poland returns to the ring after a nearly two years taking on Mayra Alejandra Gomez of Argentina (18-9, 4 KOs) in an 8 round lightweight contest.

Rounding out the card:

Michal Zerominski (13-5-2, 10 KOs) vs Nadzir Bakhshyieu (4-7-2, 2 KOs) 6 rds welterweights

Kamil Bodzioch (4-0, 1 KO) vs Michal Boloz (2-1, 2 KOs) 6 rds super middleweights

Stanislaw Gibadlo (2-0, 0 KOs) vs Daniel Urbanski(21-31-3, 5 KOs) 6 rds super middleweights

Maksymilian Gibadlo (2-0, 0 KOs) vs Dawid Przybylski(0-1, 0 KOs) 4 rds super welterweights

Tomasz Nowicki (2-0, 1 KO) vs Blazej Nowak (1-0, 0 KOs)4 rds middleweights

Laura Grzybvs Marteuz Orynek (1-0, 1KO) vs. Valeria Aletta Kovacs (2-3, 1 KO) 4 rds Super welterweights

