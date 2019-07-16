Boxeo Telemundo Ford continues its summer series this Friday, July, 19th with two of Mexico City’s finest light flyweights. WBC Latino champion Saul “Baby” Juarez faces former two-time world champion Ganigan “El Maravilla” Lopez over 10 rounds. The bout is set to take place at the famed Blackberry Auditorium, with the show being billed as “Now or Never” as both of these contenders are fighting to keep their careers alive.

WBO #5 WBC #7 Saul “Baby” Juarez (25-9-2 13 KO’s) is coming off a revenge win in his last outing, he outpointed Mario Andrade on Telemundo this past March in a bout that went to the scorecards due to an accidental clash of heads. Juarez was easily head on the cards and retained his WBC Latino title.

“I want to become the first boxer in my family to become a world champion, My brother (Raul Juarez) or father (Raul Lopez) were unable to do it and I know after a win on Friday night, I’ll be one step closer to my dream.” stated Baby Juarez

Ganigan Lopez (35-9 19 KO’s) looks to give his career one last stand, in his last fight he lost to knockout king and former world champion Angel “Tito” Acosta in Indio, California. A win on Friday night will put him back in the mix to fight any of the light flyweight champions.

The Co-Main event of the night features light flyweight Alejandro “Pacquiao” Villaseñor Hernandez (9-3) squaring off against Armando “Ichiro Ozeki” Torres (23-18) over 8 rounds.

The special attraction bout see’s the return of upset artist Giovanni Garcia (6-2) facing Miguel Angel Luna (5-4) over 6 rounds.

“Baby” Juarez Vs. “Maravilla” Lopez airs this Friday July 19th 11:35EST/10:35 CT Check local listings on Telemundo in the U.S and on Wasssport.TV in Mexico and all of Latin America.