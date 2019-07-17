Two of boxing biggest stars kicked off fight week in style on Tuesday as future Hall of Famer Manny “PacMan” Pacquiao and unbeaten WBA welterweight world champion Keith “One Time” Thurman made their grand arrivals at MGM Grand before their highly-anticipated pay-per-view showdown this Saturday night from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.



Manny Pacquiao: “I consider this fight one of the most important of my career because I am 40 I want to prove something.”



Keith Thurman: “This does feel like making all my dreams come true.”

Manny Pacquiao



“My opponent is very good at talking but we’ll see what happens in the ring.

“Boxing is a science. You have to study. Not only when you have a scheduled fight, but you have to always be studying boxing. That’s allowed me to have the career that I have.

“It would mean a lot to be 40-years-old and beat someone undefeated. It shows that I can still fight against the best.”

Keith Thurman



“Whether it’s an Olympian striving for that gold medal, or if it’s a kid just trying to get an A on their report card, as human beings we challenge ourselves and we set goals. This goal has been in motion for 23 years.

“I’ve always wanted to be remembered in the sport of boxing. I want people to understand that when Keith Thurman is in the ring, he’s bringing some of the most exciting fights that can be made in the welterweight division.

“When it’s all over, I just want people to say, ‘you know what, I really did enjoy watching Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman.'”