By Boxing Bob Newman

Sad news out of Michigan, former trainer Farmer (Pete) Wright passed on July 6 in Jackson, MI. Wright had a brief amateur and pro career before turning to training where he enjoyed mentoring inner-city youth throughout Michigan. Wright spent time in several gyms throughout the state including the famed Kronk Gym in Detroit. His passion was helping kids and he felt boxing was the way. Wright was laid to rest today in after a service at Second Baptist Church in his hometown of Jackson. He was 88. R.I.P. “Farmer.”