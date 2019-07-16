Showtime Sports will live stream three undercard bouts on Saturday, July 27 from Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore leading up to Gervonta Davis’ homecoming title defense against mandatory challenger Ricardo “Científico” Núñez. Unbeaten rising prospects Richardson Hitchins, Malik Hawkins and Dylan Price will be featured in separate bouts on Showtime’s YouTube channel and Facebook page prior to the three-fight boxing telecast on Showtime.

Richardson Hitchins (9-0, 5 KOs) faces Tyrone Crawley (7-1-1) in an eight-round welterweight match. Malik Hawkins (15-0, 9 KOs) fights in an eight-round super lightweight bout against Johnathan Steele (9-4-1, 6 KOs). Dylan Price (8-0, 6 KOs) steps in for an eight-round super flyweight bout versus Samuel Gutierrez (16-23-6, 6 KOs).

In non-streamed undercard action, former super middleweight title challenger Ronald “The Thrill” Gavril (19-3, 15 KOs) competes in an eight-round fight against Vaughn Alexander (14-3, 9 KOs), while Immanuwel Aleem (18-1-2, 11 KOs) clashes in a 10-round middleweight fight against Freddy Hernandez (34-11, 22 KOs). A 10-round super middleweight showdown pits Lionell Thompson (20-5, 11 KOs) against Brian Vera (26-15, 16 KOs), plus Jayson Velez (28-5-1, 20 KOs) takes on Hector Suarez (12-10-2, 6 KOs) in a 10-round super featherweight attraction.

Additional fights will feature Kareem Martin in an eight-round super lightweight affair against Luis Avila and Kenny Robles taking on unbeaten Shawn West for six rounds of super lightweight action.

Rounding out the card are a trio of fighters making their pro debuts as Javon Woodard Jr. steps in for a four round super bantamweight fight against Isau Duenez, Malik Warren competes in a four-round super featherweight matchup versus Davonte McCowen and DeMichael Harris debuts in a four-round super featherweight attraction.