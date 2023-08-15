Exciting unbeaten 18-year-old Philippines-born prospect Arvin Jhon (AJ) Paciones (4-0, 3 KOs) will attempt to win his first professional title this Sunday versus countryman Jonathan Refugio (22-9-5, 8 KOs). The twelve round bout will take place at the Saigon Sports Club in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam with the WBA Asia light flyweight championship at stake.

It’s a big step up for Paciones, but he is confident that he’s ready for this opportunity to win a professional belt.

I know that you are based in Vietnam, but where were you born?

I was born in Cebu City, Cabantan in the Philippines.

How long have you lived in Vietnam?

I have resided in Vietnam for 4 years.

When did you first begin boxing?

I begain boxing when I was 14 years old

What was your amateur boxing record?

I did not have much of an amateur career. I just had five interclub fights (an amateur boxing event ) in Saigon Sports Club. I had 1 loss and then I left school to focus on training hard every day with my father.

What do you know about your next opponent?

My next opponent is a technical boxer. He was a former WBC International champion. He has a lot more experience than myself

How have you prepared for your first 12 round title fight?

We always get well-prepared in every fight. We have had to train harder with more focus for this fight since this is my first 12 round fight. It is extra special since this is my first championship title bout in my career.

Do you feel pressure with your early success and fighting at this level at such a young age?

I don’t feel pressure because my father guides me consistently on how to be patient and calm for just this type of situation.

What are your future goals?

My expectations are to be at the top level and to become a world champion someday.

How would you describe your style of fighting?

My fighting style is technical bóxer.

What kind of fight should the fans expect from you on August 20?

This is going to be a good and interesting fight and I want to give all my best to my fans in Vietnam, the Philippines, and all fans in general.