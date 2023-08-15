August 15, 2023
Unbeaten super welters collide Aug 23

ProBox TV resumes their Wednesday Night Fight series on August 23 at the Whitesands Event Center in Plant City, Florida. The headliner is a clash between unbeaten super welterweights as Raul Garcia (13-0-1, 11 KOs) will collide with Leonardo Ruiz (12-0, 8 KOs) .

The evening’s chief support will see lightweight Justin Pauldo (15-1, 7 KOs) collide with Eduardo Estela (14-2, 9 KOs) in a ten-rounder. Pauldo signed with ProBox two months ago and is managed by Jolene Mizzone.

The televised undercard will also see Venezuelan knockout artist Johan Gonzalez (32-2, 32 KOs) take on Luis Eduardo Florez (26-28, 21 KOs) at super welterweight over 8 rounds, and De Von Williams (2-0, 2 KOs) locks horns with Jared Tallent (1-2) at welterweight to kick off the televised card.

Teen prospect AJ Paciones steps up Sunday

