ProBox TV resumes their Wednesday Night Fight series on August 23 at the Whitesands Event Center in Plant City, Florida. The headliner is a clash between unbeaten super welterweights as Raul Garcia (13-0-1, 11 KOs) will collide with Leonardo Ruiz (12-0, 8 KOs) .

The evening’s chief support will see lightweight Justin Pauldo (15-1, 7 KOs) collide with Eduardo Estela (14-2, 9 KOs) in a ten-rounder. Pauldo signed with ProBox two months ago and is managed by Jolene Mizzone.

The televised undercard will also see Venezuelan knockout artist Johan Gonzalez (32-2, 32 KOs) take on Luis Eduardo Florez (26-28, 21 KOs) at super welterweight over 8 rounds, and De Von Williams (2-0, 2 KOs) locks horns with Jared Tallent (1-2) at welterweight to kick off the televised card.