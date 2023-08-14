Heavyweights Joey Dawejko (25-10-4, 14 KOs) and Colby Madison (11-5-2, 7 KOs) will once again do battle on Friday night, September 15th at The Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia. Their first fight on May 2 was a crowd-pleaser that saw Dawejko pound out a six-round unanimous decision at the same venue. This time the fight will be scheduled for eight-rounds. The card is promoted by King’s Promotions.

