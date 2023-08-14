Heavyweights Joey Dawejko (25-10-4, 14 KOs) and Colby Madison (11-5-2, 7 KOs) will once again do battle on Friday night, September 15th at The Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia. Their first fight on May 2 was a crowd-pleaser that saw Dawejko pound out a six-round unanimous decision at the same venue. This time the fight will be scheduled for eight-rounds. The card is promoted by King’s Promotions.
Dawejko is as tough as they come and was once capable of pulling off an upset against anybody in the division, but it seems now he’s just a trial horse. Why is he rematching this guy? Was there controversy in their first fight?
Probably an easy and affordable fight to make.