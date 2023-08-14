Emiliano “El General” Vargas (6-0, 5 KOs) will make his ESPN-televised debut on September 15 at American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas, more than 18 years after his father “Ferocious” Fernando Vargas headlined at the venue. Vargas returns just one month after scoring a second-round stoppage victory against Jorge Luis Marquez Alvarado last Saturday at Desert Diamond Arena. He will fight in a six-round clash against an opponent to be named.

Vargas’ return will open the televised tripleheader headlined by the IBF featherweight world title showdown between reigning champion Luis Alberto “El Venado” Lopez and two-time world title challenger Joet Gonzalez.

In the 10-round junior middleweight co-feature, Xander Zayas takes on Roberto Valenzuela Jr.