By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing



“The whole team had a COVID test (on Saturday) and they all came back negative and COVID-free,” said WBO #1, WBA #3, IBF #4, WBC #5 bantamweight Jason Moloney (21-1, 18 KOs), who challenges WBA/IBF bantamweight world champion and pound-for-pound best Naoya “Monster” Inoue (19-0, 16 KOs) on October 31 in Las Vegas.

”It’s a dream come true. This is the opportunity that I have worked towards my whole life. My goal and my dream is to become the best bantamweight in the world and to become the best, you must beat the best. This is the ultimate challenge and I feel that I am 100% ready for it.”