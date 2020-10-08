All Star Boxing/Tuto Zabala, Jr. return Friday continuing on this year’s Boxeo Telemundo fall series. This will be the second of four consecutive weekly cards aired on the network from the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida. Bouts are in the quarantine fight zone with no fans. The 10 round main event will see local favorite Daniel “El Alacran” Lozano (15-9-1, 11 KOs) vs Saul “The Beast” Sanchez (13-1, 7 KOs) of Southern California. The pair will collide for the vacant WBA Fedecentro title.

The veteran Lozano has the home advantage but he will enter this fight as the underdog to his much younger opponent. Lozano showed in his last fight versus unbeaten Cuban Jorge De Jesus Romero 17-0 that he still has a lot left in the tank. The bout was officially ruled a draw giving Lozano a bit of momentum heading into this Friday´s bout.

How are you Daniel?

Well thank you. I have been training and working my job in construction. I recently bought my first house and am expecting my third child (1st boy) in December. So life is good and I am focused on my next fight.

You showed in your last fight that you still have the hunger to succeed. Can you speak on that fight?

Romero really fought my fight that night. I was really hoping for a rematch with him and still hope we can fight again, perhaps in a main event at some point.

How do you feel moving up to 122 for this bout?

I think it is a fair opportunity as my opponent in reality is a natural 118 pounder fighter moving up to 122. We will both in essence just be fighting near our natural walk-around weight. I also feel much stronger not having to drop that extra 4 pounds. It makes a difference as it showed in some of my past victories.

What have you seen on video of your opponent?

I actually have only seen one video of him. I really don’t like to watch a lot of video on opponents as many times they don’t fight the way you watched them in the video come fight night. He is the younger fighter but I am definitely not taking him likely because of my experience. This fight means as much to him as it does to me.

Do you feel any pressure coming in as the underdog?

I do not feel any pressure at all. I am just happy that our styles match up and that this is not an opponent that I will have chase down.

What do you feel a victory Friday would do for your career?

I am hoping it puts me right back in position to make another run at a title at 118 or 122.

“El Alacran” Lozano vs “The Beast” Sanchez is presented by All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Thompson Boxing and will air live at 12 AM by the Telemundo Network.