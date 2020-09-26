WBA (World Boxing Association) Boxing News Ad
September 26, 2020
Taylor: I’ll whoop Ramirez’ ass all day long

After retaining his title via first round KO Saturday night WBA/IBF unified super lightweight champion Josh Taylor is now in line to face WBC/WBO world champion Jose Ramirez in early 2021 for the undisputed championship.

Taylor said, “One hundred percent, I want Ramirez next. He’s a very good champion, unbeaten like myself, hungry, on top of his game. I thought the Postol fight, it wasn’t a very good performance at all. I do feel he can perform better than that given the circumstances. Again, I wasn’t impressed with what I’ve seen from him. Again, I want that fight now. I believe I’ll whoop his ass all day long.

“I’ve never seen anything from him that I haven’t seen before, so yeah, I want that fight as soon as possible. Obviously, I know the situation with {Ramirez’s WBO} mandatory, but hopefully, we can sort of get that worked out. I would like, for selfish and personal reasons, to get that fight next. I deserve it. I’ve been in big fight after big fight for my last four fights. Not ducked anyone. Never ducked a tournament like someone else. I’m game. I’ll fight the best whenever they want. To be honest, I would rather wait until the fans are back for that fight. It’s a huge fight. It’s one of the biggest fights at the minute for all the belts.”

  • Ramirez, YOU WERE CALLED OUT by Taylor, and I highly recommend you answer Taylor’s challenge. Ramirez, do not go to 147 until you resolve this Taylor issue or else the boxing public may conclude you fear Taylor.

