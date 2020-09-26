

WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero (30-4, 21 KOs) scored a one-sided three round beatdown of Duke Micah (24-1, 19 KOs) on Saturday night at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. Casimero dropped Micah in round two and referee Steve Willis waved it off to save Micah from further punishment after being wobbled in the third. Time was :54.

Casimero stated, “I worked hard and got the win tonight. In the first round I saw the body shot hurt him and thought I could get him out right away, but he’s a good boxer who was undefeated for a reason.

“The second round the uppercut hurt him, but Duke Micah works hard, he’s strong and has a good chin. I knew I was facing a good fighter, so I didn’t expect to knock him out so fast. He’s strong so I was prepared to go all 12 rounds.

“I’m the real monster. Naoya Inoue is scared of me. You’re next. I would have knocked out anyone today. If Inoue doesn’t fight me, then I’ll fight Guillermo Rigondeaux, Luis Nery, or any of the top fighters.”