WBA super bantamweight champion Brandon Figueroa (21-0-1, 16 KOs) scored a savage tenth round TKO over game Damien Vasquez (15-2-1, 8 KOs) on Saturday night at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. Things looked bad for Vasquez going in. He was a 50:1 underdog and ring announcer Jimmy Lennon Jr. accidentally introduced him as “Aaron Alameda” before the fight. But Vazquez came for war and gave Figueroa all he could handle for early on. By the midway point, the pressure and body attack of Figueroa wore out Vazquez and it turned into a massacre. The bout was finally stopped in round ten. Time was 1:18.