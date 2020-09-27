

WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo (31-0, 22 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over #1-ranked contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-3, 10 KOs) on Saturday night at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. Charlo rocked Derevyanchenko at the end of round three. By midway, Derevyanchenko was getting seriously busted up. Derevyanchenko came on in the second half of the fight but it was too little, too late. Scores were 116-112, 117-111, 118-110.

“I made my team proud and I did what I was supposed to do. I executed the game plan. Ronnie Shields told me that I passed the test tonight. I’m happy to go back to the drawing board now and figure out what’s next.

“He was tough, but I knew he was going to be tough. I knew he’d come to fight, I just didn’t know how and when he’d try to turn it up. I felt like I never really let him turn it up and that was the game plan. I studied well and I didn’t let the pandemic affect my training. I just want to keep fighting and not let any negative interrupt the positive.

“I stayed poised, I stayed composed and I executed the game plan. I was staying behind the jab, I got away from it a little, but Ronnie got me back. I wanted to knock him out, but dominating like I did was a big statement.

“The big fights are out there. I’m steady learning and growing and stepping up in competition. My brother’s next, so that’s what’s really on my mind right now.”