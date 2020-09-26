Former world champ Mairis Briedis (26-1, 19 KOs) won a twelve round majority decision to dethrone IBF cruiserweight champion ‘The KO Doctor’ Yuniel Dorticos (24-1, 22 KOs) and win the WBSS Ali Trophy final on Saturday night at Plazamedia Studios, Munich, Germany. Both fighters were wary of the other’s power and avoided toe-to-tie exchanges. Plenty of hard shots landed by both, but Briedis was more cagey and pulled away to a 117-111, 114-114, 117-111 verdict.

In the co-feature, unbeaten middleweight Denis Radovan (14-0-1, 6 KOs) took a ten round unanimous decision over last minute sub Nuhu Lawal (27-8, 15 KOs). The fight resembled a sparring session with Radovan winning 100-90 3x.