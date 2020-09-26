Former world champ Mairis Briedis (26-1, 19 KOs) won a twelve round majority decision to dethrone IBF cruiserweight champion ‘The KO Doctor’ Yuniel Dorticos (24-1, 22 KOs) and win the WBSS Ali Trophy final on Saturday night at Plazamedia Studios, Munich, Germany. Both fighters were wary of the other’s power and avoided toe-to-tie exchanges. Plenty of hard shots landed by both, but Briedis was more cagey and pulled away to a 117-111, 114-114, 117-111 verdict.
In the co-feature, unbeaten middleweight Denis Radovan (14-0-1, 6 KOs) took a ten round unanimous decision over last minute sub Nuhu Lawal (27-8, 15 KOs). The fight resembled a sparring session with Radovan winning 100-90 3x.
Very entertaining fight
Dorticos just cannot get that WBSS crown.
This was a high-level boxing match. While Dorticos stalked Briedis throughout the fight, Briedis never allowed Dorticos to land his right hand cleanly and clearly outboxed him most of the fight. In his last few fights, Briedis showed signs of being a diminished fighter, but he seemed rejuvenated tonight fighting an excellent fight for 12 rounds.
Briedis boxed superbly moving around the menacing Dorticos and landing the cleaner shots most of the fight. He was the much more versatile fighter and Dorticos was just too predictable in his attack. Briedis rarely allowed Dorticos to trap him against the ropes, which was key to his victory. Dorticos looked worn down in the later rounds while Briedis looked relatively fresh even in the last round. He was still landing sharp blows as the last round ended.
I don’t know where the 114-114 scorecard came from, but I had Briedis winning by at least 4 rounds. A 116-112 card was appropriate and even the 117-111 cards were not out of line.
Agree. I had it 117-111, so 116-112 would’ve been a legit card. No idea how someone had this one even.
Agree. Dorticos seems run out of stamina in the later rounds. Maybe used to relying too much on KO’s and does not know what to do if he can’t.
114-114 ? Another terrible judge…
High level stuff! But here we go again, 114-114? Why are we seeing so many spilt and majority decisions lately in 117-111 or 116-112 fights?