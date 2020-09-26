

WBA/IBF unified super lightweight champion Josh Taylor (17-0, 13 KOs) destroyed mandatory challenger Apinun Khongsong (16-1, 13 KOs) in the first round on Saturday night at York Hall in London, England. A left to the liver put Khongsong down for the count. Time was 2:41. Khongsong was on the canvas for several minutes.

Former flyweight champion and now WBC #3 rated bantamweight Charlie Edwards (16-1, 6 KOs) outpointed Kyle Williams (11-3, 3 KOs) over ten rounds. Referee Bob Williams scored it 99-91.

In a surprise, Ionut Baluta (14-2, 3 KOs) stopped 2016 Olympian Davey Oliver Joyce (12-2, 9 KOs) in round three to seize the WBO European junior featherweight title. Baluta dropped Joyce with a left hook, them got the stop with a ferocious follow-up. In 2020, Baluta has defeated former world champ TJ Doheny and now Joyce.