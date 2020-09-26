WBA/IBF unified super lightweight champion Josh Taylor (17-0, 13 KOs) destroyed mandatory challenger Apinun Khongsong (16-1, 13 KOs) in the first round on Saturday night at York Hall in London, England. A left to the liver put Khongsong down for the count. Time was 2:41. Khongsong was on the canvas for several minutes.
Former flyweight champion and now WBC #3 rated bantamweight Charlie Edwards (16-1, 6 KOs) outpointed Kyle Williams (11-3, 3 KOs) over ten rounds. Referee Bob Williams scored it 99-91.
In a surprise, Ionut Baluta (14-2, 3 KOs) stopped 2016 Olympian Davey Oliver Joyce (12-2, 9 KOs) in round three to seize the WBO European junior featherweight title. Baluta dropped Joyce with a left hook, them got the stop with a ferocious follow-up. In 2020, Baluta has defeated former world champ TJ Doheny and now Joyce.
Those liver shots are brutal. Don’t even have to hit the liver that hard, but if anyone has been hit in the liver, you know you feel a pain like paralysis…
I thought he’d do better than that, but this isn’t exactly shocking. Shame on you IBF! You probably have other fighters in your top 10 who could have also done that to Khongsong.
Worst fixed fight I have ever seen!
Time for Taylor and Ramirez to resolve matters in the ring.
Edwards has no chance at Bantamweight. Those champions will feast on him!