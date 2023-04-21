Unified WBA/IBF world super bantamweight champion Marlon Tapales and WBO minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem met with Philippine President Ferdinand “BongBong” Marcos Jr. in a courtesy call yesterday at the Malacañang Palace.

The two boxers were joined by JC Manangquil of Sanman Boxing, Sean Gibbons of MP Promotions and Nobuyuki Matsuura of Zip. It has been a long time wish for Tapales to meet the president in person and he got his wish. Jerusalem also dreamed of meeting the president whom he greatly supported in the last elections. They were also joined by trainers Michael Domingo and Ernel Fontanilla.

“This is all like a dream to me. Winning two belts. Receiving a hero’s welcome. And finally meeting the President. I cannot wait to meet my family and homefolks as I go home to my town. Then I want to go back to training,”Tapales stated.