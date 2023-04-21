“Mystic” Zach Hirsch recently interviewed unbeaten Boxing Hall of Famer and legendary former five-division world champion Floyd “Money” Mayweather (50-0).

His thoughts on influencer fights.

People all over the world want to be entertained, why not? You got people from all walks of life getting involved whether it’s MMA, boxers, or YouTubers. I’m all for it.

On what motivates him to keep training after all he has accomplished in boxing.

My philosophy is never stop gettin’ it. If you can recall everybody in the boxing world was saying Floyd was tarnishing his legacy. Everybody always knows what I always said: currency over legacy. But now everybody is getting involved in exhibitions. At first it was tarnishing my legacy and hurting boxing and now everybody is doing it. When you’re the first you always take a lashing. It is what it is.

Best advice he ever got throughout his career.

The less you get hit. The longer you can last.

The #1 fight he would want to make in boxing.

Terrence Crawford vs. Errol Spence is a good fight. Devon Haney vs. Shakur Stevenson, that’s great matchup. Teofimo Lopez vs. Gervonta Davis. As Far as the Heavyweight división, Usyk vs. Fury, we need to match those guys. Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua.

Thoughts on keeping boxing a clean sport.

Remember I was the pioneer of random blood and urine testing. I talked about that and again I got backlash for that. But I don’t really care. I’m going to always speak my mind. I’m going to always speak on what I truly believe should help the sport or should just help athletes period. But hopefully we can clean the sport of boxing up. And I want the fighters to be clean and the coaches and everyone that is involved in the sport of boxing to push for clean athletes in the sport.