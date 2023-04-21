Undisputed lightweight champion Devin “The Dream” Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) talked about his May 20 PPV clash against former three-division champion Vasiliy “Loma” Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

“I know he’s training for a dirty fight,” stated Haney at Thursday’s media workout in Las Vegas. “He wants to get in and get as dirty as possible in the clinch. That’s what I’ve heard that he’s training for. We’re just preparing for whatever he brings to the table. We know the type of fight that he wants.

“I’m happy that finally I get my shot at him. The tables have turned. It feels good that the tables have turned. Now I’m the guy giving him the shot. I’m happy that I get to prove myself.”