Undefeated archrivals Gervonta “Tank” Davis and “Kingry” Ryan Garcia went face-to-face for the first time during fight week at Thursday’s final press conference before they meet this Saturday in a SHOWTIME PPV production from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Gervonta Davis: “I touch that jaw and I’m telling you, you’re going to sleep. I’ll probably break your jaw.”

Ryan Garcia: “Everything is coming to a halt for you on Saturday night. You’re gonna learn the hard way.”

GERVONTA DAVIS

“All he talks about is that one punch. I only need one too. I touch that jaw and I’m telling you, you’re going to sleep. I’ll probably break your jaw.

“We’re here. Enough with the talking. I’m ready to get down and dirty. I’m from Baltimore city and you’ll see how we turn it come Saturday. See y’all then.

“He’s gonna feel me for sure. I am what I say I am. I’m that guy. I didn’t get all the way here for no reason. I put the work in and I got those guys out of there. He’s gonna see it come Saturday night for sure.

“Don’t forget I’m the most accurate puncher out there. Make sure you’ve been practicing on putting your hands up.

“He’s getting his ass whooped. It’s gonna be an exciting fight. I’m excited to be here. I don’t know about him, but I’m coming with some stuff for sure.

“He doesn’t have the fundamentals at all. If Joe Goossen is that great of a trainer, he’s gotta fix his fundamentals. All he’s got is that weak hook. That’s all he’s relying on.

“He’s delusional if he thinks he’s knocking me out. That’s it.”

RYAN GARCIA

“Everything is catching up to you. Everything is coming to a halt for you on Saturday night. You’re gonna learn the hard way.

“What an honor to be here. This is a dream come true. I’m seeing my face on the big screens at MGM and this is what I’ve dreamed of since I was a little boy. I’m very happy and excited.

“I don’t have much to say really, I’m just staying focused and preparing. I know there’s a big task at hand, but I’m gonna come out victorious.

“He’s gonna find out exactly why I’m here. You don’t get to this position without having something special. Anybody can see that. We’ll just have to wait and see when I’m in there. He’ll see it when I’m in there.

“This man has never punished anyone in his life. He’s always losing in these fights. Get that out of your mind. You’re gonna get punished. You got the lowest punch output in boxing.

“This is the biggest moment in sports right now. It means a lot. The magnitude of this fight is huge. Everything is already on the line. I’m just ready to go as deep as I have to. This moment is everything to me. I’ve envisioned this for years and it’s finally here.

“I just need one shot. That left hook. I feel like I’m gonna break his jaw with that hook. I just see him lying on the floor.

“I’m ready to do what I do. I’m gonna end him, I promise that. It’s over.”