WBA lightweight and super lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (25-0, 24 KOs) announced on social media today that he’s returning December 5 against WBA #1 lightweight Rollie Romero (14-0, 12 KOs). Tank says the bout will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and will air on Showtime PPV. As part of the WBA title reduction plan, Tank has to give up either his 135lb or 140lb belt, so it looks like he’s staying at lightweight.