WBA lightweight and super lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (25-0, 24 KOs) announced on social media today that he’s returning December 5 against WBA #1 lightweight Rollie Romero (14-0, 12 KOs). Tank says the bout will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and will air on Showtime PPV. As part of the WBA title reduction plan, Tank has to give up either his 135lb or 140lb belt, so it looks like he’s staying at lightweight.
I think he chose wisely. There’s a lot more money to be made at 135. Just really one big fight at 140 now.
Great choice on picking Rollie , he draws a lot of attention but he is far from being a complete polished fighter . Hard hitter though .