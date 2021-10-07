Worth watching. Things get heated between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury and former heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder at Wednesday’s press conference.
Video courtesy ESPN & FOX Sports
–
Obviously, the two big names are in the main event, but I’m surprised more publicity hasn’t been given to the guys on the undercard. There’s four really good fights on the main card and every one of them should be a good watch. Even Anderson v Tereshkin isn’t a gimme, and the other two after that are close to 50/50 toss-ups.
What crap. Compare that with both Usyk and Joshua who conducted themselves as good sportsmen.