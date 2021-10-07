Super lightweight Willian “Baby Face” Silva (28-3, 18 KOs) will battle Star Boxing stablemate Cletus “Hebrew Hammer” Seldin (25-1, 21 KOs) for the NABA super lightweight title Saturday, October 16 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The bout replaced Teofimo-Kambosos on the Triller-promoted card.

“This is a great opportunity and I’m going to make the most of,” Silva said from his training camp in St. Petersburg, FL. “Seldin is a good opponent but I have the necessary skills to have my hands raised on October 16. I also know a win in this fight would prove that I am among the best fighters in my division and move me closer to my goal of winning a world title.”

Silva’s manager, Jody Caliguire of Fire Fist Management, believes his fighter will emerge victorious.

“Willian was actually scheduled to fight in October 16 in Florida before this fight came together. It’s almost as if this was meant to happen and I know Silva has what it takes to pull this out. He’s training with Hall of Fame coach Jim McLaughlin, who’s brought out the best in him. Seldin is in for a big surprise!”