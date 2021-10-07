There has been talk of IBF cruiserweight champion Mairis Briedis (27-1, 19 KOs) facing WBO cruiser champ next in a unification bout or moving up in weight where he could meet former foe Oleksandr Usyk in a huge heavyweight rematch. But despite the speculation, 50:1 favorite Briedis insists he is fully focused on his upcoming fight against unheralded challenger Artur Mann (17-1, 9 KOs) on October 16 at the Arena Riga in Latvia.

“I have never overlooked any of my opponents,” he says. “My experience from my younger days has proven this doesn’t end well. I always remember it up to this day and I have the utmost respect for every opponent. This is boxing and Mann is not an easy opponent. My team has done the homework of analyzing him and we know he’s not an easy guy to face.”