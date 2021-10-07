October 7, 2021
Boxing News

Sonny Conto headlines Nov 18

On November 18, South Philadelphia heavyweight Sonny “The Bronco” Conto (7-0, 6 KOs) will put his undefeated streak on the line and make history when he enters the boxing ring at the new Live! Casino & Hotel in Philadelphia, a mere couple miles from his home. This will be the first live boxing event at the newly-opened 1,000 plus seat Live! Event Center. Conto will face Ed Fountain (12-8, 5 KOs) of St. Louis, MO in a scheduled six rounder.

Light heavyweight Charles Brewer Jr (1-0, 1K0), son of former world super middleweight champion Charles “The Hatchet” Brewer, will make his return to the ring to face pro debuting Tariq Green in a four-round bout.

Super lightweights Gerardo Martinez (5-1, 1 K0)  and Christopher Burgos (2-4-1) will battle six rounds reigniting their rivalry from 2017 when Martinez won a split decision over Burgos in a tough fought four rounder.

Welterweight Daiyaan Butt (8-1, 4K0s) will be in a six-round bout against an opponent to be announced.

There will feature a five round light heavyweight fight between Kendall Cannida (3-1, 1K0) and Khainell Wheeler (5-1, 5 K0s).

Tickets at $50, $75 and $125 on sale now. Must be 21 or older to attend.

