October 7, 2021
Probellum inks Hernandez and Biyarslanov

Probellum, the new promotional outfit headed by Richard Schaefer, has announced the signing of super featherweight KO artist Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez (30-1, 27 KOs) and unbeaten light welterweight Arthur “The Chechen Wolf” Biyarslanov (8-0, 6 KOs).

Probellum also announced a multi-fight, multi-year co-promotional agreement with Shuan Boxing Promotions from the Dominican Republic.

