WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (29-0, 27 KOs) and challenger Frank “The Ghost” Martin (18-0, 12 KOs) faced off at the final press conference for their PPV clash on Saturday at the historic MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Davis accused Martin of acting “fake tough” and promised an ass-whippin’.

Martin declared, “If he comes in and acts up, ya’ll gonna see him get knocked out.”