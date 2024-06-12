Unbeaten lightweight contender Frank “The Ghost” Martin had the media all to himself after undefeated three-division champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis failed to appear for their grand arrival ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. It is known that Davis is in town and he’s expected to turn up at Wednesday’s final press conference.

Frank Martin: “I’m feeling great. I’m locked in and I’m focused. The goal is to go in there and beat Gervonta Davis. I’m here to take his spot. I’m here for a reason. I’m here to take over…I’m different. I got speed, power, IQ, and really I have it all. You’re going to see. When it’s time to bite down, the world is gonna see…I’m gonna whoop his ass. We have Saturday to show who’s who.”

Also on hand were David “El Monstro” Benavidez and former light heavyweight world champion Oleksandr “The Nail” Gvozdyk, who meet in a matchup for the WBC interim light heavyweight title.

David Benavidez: “I’m really thankful for everyone who came out to support, this fight is for you. We’ve worked extremely hard and we’re going for the knockout this Saturday…my plan is to conquer the light heavyweight and super middleweight divisions. Whoever comes to the plate, they can get it. I’m ready to fight whoever and beat whoever.”

Oleksandr Gvozdyk: “I have a lot of experience and I have something to show him…even though he’s moving up in weight, he’s still a big guy. So I’m not thinking about that. I’m expecting him to be in the best shape of his career, just like I am.”