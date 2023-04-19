Gervonta “Tank” Davis and “Kingry” Ryan Garcia officially kicked off fight week events Tuesday afternoon by making their grand arrivals at MGM Grand before they go toe-to-toe this Saturday headlining a Showtime PPV production from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
Tank Davis: “I won’t let my people down…hopefully he comes ready. If not, it will be an early night.”
Ryan Garcia: “In the blink of an eye, it will be finished. That’s what’s going to happen. Everybody will be shocked. Nobody will have anything to say. No words will be spoken.”
Don’t like either one. One’s a woman beater the other is loud mouth you tuber, but I will say both can fight. So, spend yo doe because I’m not. Predication: Garcia in twelve don’t think he goes toe to toe and boxes all night long because I don’t think he has the chin. Davis will not be able to get inside and will sporadically hit Garcia, but not with anything that will do damage.
Picking Kingry for the upset, 12rd UD.