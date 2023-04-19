Gervonta “Tank” Davis and “Kingry” Ryan Garcia officially kicked off fight week events Tuesday afternoon by making their grand arrivals at MGM Grand before they go toe-to-toe this Saturday headlining a Showtime PPV production from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Tank Davis: “I won’t let my people down…hopefully he comes ready. If not, it will be an early night.”

Ryan Garcia: “In the blink of an eye, it will be finished. That’s what’s going to happen. Everybody will be shocked. Nobody will have anything to say. No words will be spoken.”