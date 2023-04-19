April 19, 2023
Matsumoto wins Japanese 126lb belt

…follows his father’s footsteps

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Unbeaten prospect Keisuke Matsumoto (8-0, 7 KOs), 126, very impressively gained the vacant Japanese featherweight belt by scoring a nearly shutout decision (99-91 twice, 98-92) over IBF#8 Ryo Sagawa (12-3, 7 KOs), 126, over ten Tom-and-Jerry rounds on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan. Keisuke followed his father ex-national 126-pound ruler Koji’s footstep by winning the same belt. Koji (26-6-1, 15 KOs), his trainer, pitifully failed to win the world belt three times, losing to Young-Kyun Park in 1992, Yong-Soo Choi in 1997 and Freddie Norwood in 1998.

The shaven-skulled son, 23, controlled the fight with his superior speed and skills from the outset, making best use of his faster footwork. He made a beautiful display of hit-and-run tactics all night, though Keisuke, having finished all seven victims by knockouts, was expected to try to swarm over Sagawa and dispatch the 29-year-old ex-champ early. Instead, Matsumoto fully utilized faster jabs, counters and footwork to hit without getting hit. In Japan, it is called “oya-koko” (filial piety) that one fulfills his dad’s unsuccessful dream coming true. Keisuke may pursue oya-koko.

Promoter: Misako Promotions.

