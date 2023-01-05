WBA “regular” lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis and unbeaten world champion Héctor Luis García went face to face Thursday and exchanged shoves before cooler heads prevailed at the final press conference before they meet Saturday headlining a Showtime PPV from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. A win for Davis paves the way for the recently announced blockbuster clash against unbeaten Ryan “Kingry” Garcia in the Spring of 2023.

Tank Davis: “He’s been saying some things that have turned me up. You definitely don’t want to miss this one. We’re going to make sure this is a tough fight for him. Don’t get no popcorn during this fight. Keep your butt glued to the seat. I promise you it’s gonna be fireworks.”

Héctor Luis García: “Gervonta better watch out on Saturday night. Because he lit the competitive fire under me when he put his hands on me during the face off.”

GERVONTA DAVIS

“This is my job. I’ve been doing it since I was seven. I know that a lot comes with it, but if I stop now, then I wouldn’t have done what I came to do.

“D.C. has always been exciting when it comes to boxing. There’s a lot of talent here that people sleep on. It’s a boxing town and I’m excited to come back and be fighting here. We used to have to get through D.C. to get to the national level in the amateurs, so I always treated this place like a second home.

“Garcia earned his spot in this fight for what he’s done this past year. He’s been in good fights and beaten good fighters. He’s not someone to sleep on. He’s a tough opponent and this is going to prepare me for a Ryan Garcia fight next.

“I just want to put on a great performance in front of a nice crowd and show everyone that I’m one of the top guys.

“There’s been a lot of talk from other fighters in the division. I’m putting them on notice with this fight and the Ryan fight. I can’t get to Ryan unless I get past Héctor. I’m showing everyone that I’m one of the elite guys.

“The last thing I want to say to Héctor is just, be ready. I’ve had a great camp and I know that Héctor’s coming. Just don’t make a lot of mistakes, because if you make too many, it might be an early night.

“This is a stacked card. Saturday night, boxing wins. From the first fight to my fight, you don’t wanna miss it.”

HÉCTOR LUIS GARCIA

“My camp could not have been better. My team is tireless, and we work so hard. Everyone is going to see the results on Saturday night.

“I feel equally comfortable at 130 and 135 pounds. I took this challenge because I always want to surpass my own limits and go after the very best. At the end of the day, it’s up to me to be at my best on Saturday night.

“The bottom line for me is that I can fight at whatever distance the fight requires me to. I can use my reach or my power. I’m going to be ready.

“I think the back and forth we’ve had is normal and in good fun. It brings more heat to the fight and it probably motivates us both more.

“The real Garcia is right here. I don’t care who he’s focused on, because I know that I’m the true challenge. Fans are going to see a thrilling fight. It’s going to be a show that everyone is gonna enjoy.”

* * *

The press conference also featured face-offs between pay-per-view undercard fighters. In the co-main event, unbeaten rising star Jaron “Boots” Ennis duels IBF #4-rated welterweight Karen Chukhadzhian for the vacant IBF interim welterweight title.

JARON ENNIS

“This win can put me right in line for Errol Spence Jr. This is a perfect time to make a big statement and I can’t wait.

“I’m looking to make a statement to the whole world. I’m just focused on putting on a show, getting an explosive knockout and then seeing what’s next.

“I’m on my ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson. I don’t go in there looking for the knockout, but if I see that opening, I’m definitely taking it. I’m not afraid to get him out early. Everyone knows I’m in and out like a robbery.

“I’m putting my own twist on Tyson. I picked up a few things from watching Tyson, so this is gonna be a fun night. I’m going to be explosive with it.

“My message to the world is just continue to watch me grow and progress and make sure you don’t miss this knockout on Saturday night. Philly is definitely gonna be in the building.”

KAREN CHUKHADZHIAN

“Jaron is a very strong fighter, but we’ve trained very well ourselves. I’ve worked with a lot of different fighters in sparring and we have a good strategy. I’m here to fight and win.

“This is my chance to prove myself to the U.S. public. Everyone knows the biggest fights are here in the U.S. and I plan to be back again.

“I’ve wanted an opportunity like this and I’m very motivated finally being here in the U.S. I’m coming to win for everybody rooting me on in Ukraine.

“I can’t get caught up with worrying too much about Ennis and what he can do. I have great abilities and I trained hard with only one goal in mind. That’s winning on Saturday night.”

* * *

Undefeated top welterweight contender Rashidi Ellis takes on Roiman Villa in a 12-round IBF welterweight title eliminator.

RASHIDI ELLIS

“I’m coming to take over the 147-pound division and show I’m the big dog in this division. We’re always ready and Saturday is no different.

“We’re going to see who’s top dog. Villa is in here talking crazy, so I’m going to have to beat him down for it.

“Everybody knows what I want to do. I want the smoke. Give me the best fighter available and I’m gonna get into that ring.

“This is a great stage for me to display my talents. I know that I’m the future of this division, I just need the opponents in front of me that will let me show the whole world.

“You could definitely say that is the biggest fight of my career, but at the end of the day, I’m treating this like another shift at the office. I’m coming to work.

“This is gonna be a great fight. He’s a strong, tough guy who’s gonna come forward and try to hit me with a lucky punch. If he wants to fight differently against me, then I’ll be ready for that too.”

ROIMAN VILLA

“Talk is cheap. Whatever he wants to say, he’s entitled to it. But I’m all about coming here to do my job and give the fans the show that they want to see. You’ll see the action in the ring on Saturday night.

“I’m no fortune teller. I’m just going to control what I can control and let it be what it may be. I’m 100% ready for this fight.

“I’m confident in my training. I’m much more prepared this time than I was for last victory, so my belief is sky high. If Ellis is underestimating me, he’s going to be in trouble.

“I come here to represent not just my country, but the whole Latin community. We’re here to make them proud and that’s what we’re going to do on Saturday night.

“I studied in school, I’m not here to study anybody. I’m going to come after him and be aggressive. No matter what happens, I’m going to be myself.

“I want to stay humble, but I want to see if that smile that he’s got on his face right now will remain after Saturday night.”

* * *

Kicking off the pay-per-view, two-division world champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade battles Demond Nicholson in a 10-round super middleweight attraction.

DEMETRIUS ANDRADE

“I’m just bringing even more talent to a stacked division. We’re here to give the people what they’ve been looking for, including all of the big fights.

“The message I’m sending is that the best fighters need to fight each other. There’s nothing standing in the way anymore. It’s time for us to get in the ring and make it happen.

“Everyone says they’re coming to make a splash, but I prove it every single time when I step into the ring. I’m going to do what I always do and that’s win.

“I hope he brings the pressure. I’m ready for whatever. If he says this fight isn’t going the distance, then I guess he’s going down.”

DEMOND NICHOLSON

“My goal is to dominate and win whatever way possible. I’m shooting for the moon. It’s my time now.

“I can’t be humble right now. There’s no time for humbleness. Everyone is saying I’m a tune-up, but this is the first fight I’ve been 100% healthy for.

“Everyone is going to see my skills. On January 7, my new life and my career starts. I’m not worried about his talking, I let my hands talk for me.

“He hasn’t fought me yet, so he can forget about Jermall Charlo. He’s doing this thing where he’s talking about facing other fighters, but he has to beat me first. I’ve got a built up frustration about it. You’re never supposed to look past the next man.

“I have to apply the pressure. Pressure bursts pipes. This fight is not going the distance.”