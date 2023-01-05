January 5, 2023
Taniguchi, Jerusalem, Valladares, Shigeoka make weight

Osaka 2023
Photo: Boxing Beat

By Joe Koizumi

The weigh-in results were as follows:

WBO minimumweight title bout (main event)
Champion Masataka Taniguchi (Japan)105
Challenger Melvin Jerusalem 103 (Philippines) two pounds under the limit

IBF minimumweight title bout (semi-final)
Champion Daniel Valladares (Mexico) 105
Challenger Ginjiro Shigeoka (Japan) 105

Promoter: Koki Kameda’s 3150 Promotions
Fight venue: Edion Arena Osaka, Japan

  • Think they may be looking at Shigeoka as a future star, both he and his brother are top rated in the division. If he is that guy, this fight PROBABLY shouldn’t competitive and maybe they’ll follow it with a unification. They could end up with two Japanese fighters with titles in the same class and the other two with two Thais. Unify at home then bring them altogether.

