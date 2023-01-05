Taniguchi, Jerusalem, Valladares, Shigeoka make weight By Joe Koizumi The weigh-in results were as follows: WBO minimumweight title bout (main event)

Champion Masataka Taniguchi (Japan)105

Challenger Melvin Jerusalem 103 (Philippines) two pounds under the limit IBF minimumweight title bout (semi-final)

Champion Daniel Valladares (Mexico) 105

Challenger Ginjiro Shigeoka (Japan) 105 Promoter: Koki Kameda’s 3150 Promotions

