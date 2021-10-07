Tank Davis regresa el 5 de diciembre ante Romero en Los Ángeles El campeón de peso ligero y superligero de la AMB, Gervonta “Tank” Davis (25-0, 24 KOs), anunció hoy en las redes sociales que regresará el 5 de diciembre contra el peso ligero No. 1 de la AMB, Rollie Romero (14-0, 12 KOs). Tank dice que la pelea se llevará a cabo en el Staples Center de Los Ángeles y se transmitirá por Showtime PPV. Como parte del plan de reducción de títulos de la AMB, Tank tiene que renunciar a su cinturón de 135 libras o 140 libras, por lo que parece que se quedará en el peso ligero. Conferencia de prensa final de Fury-Wilder FacebookGorjeoReddit

