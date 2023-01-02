January 2, 2023
Boxing News

Tank a double-digit favorite over HLG

WBA “regular” lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis is anywhere from a 10:1 to an 18:1 favorite to retain his title against WBA super featherweight king Hector Luis Garcia on Saturday night at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. The bout headlines a pay-per-view telecast to kick off 2023.

In the co-feature, welterweight Jaron Ennis is as much as a 50:1 favorite to defeat little-known Karen Chukhadzhian for the IBF interim belt.

On paper, the most competitive bout on the telecast should be the welterweight clash between Rashidi Ellis and Roiman Villa. Odds are 4:1 that Ellis wins that one.

Former two-division world champion Demetrius Andrade is about 20:1 to defeat Demond Nicholson in the super middleweight opener.

Fury snubbed again on Royal Honors List

  • Would not surprise me at all if HLG pulls the upset. Dude has the pedigree, pro experience and absolute hunger to pull this one off. Furthermore, he’s fearless and not the least bit star stuck!!

