WBA “regular” lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis is anywhere from a 10:1 to an 18:1 favorite to retain his title against WBA super featherweight king Hector Luis Garcia on Saturday night at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. The bout headlines a pay-per-view telecast to kick off 2023.

In the co-feature, welterweight Jaron Ennis is as much as a 50:1 favorite to defeat little-known Karen Chukhadzhian for the IBF interim belt.

On paper, the most competitive bout on the telecast should be the welterweight clash between Rashidi Ellis and Roiman Villa. Odds are 4:1 that Ellis wins that one.

Former two-division world champion Demetrius Andrade is about 20:1 to defeat Demond Nicholson in the super middleweight opener.