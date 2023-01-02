WBA “regular” lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis is anywhere from a 10:1 to an 18:1 favorite to retain his title against WBA super featherweight king Hector Luis Garcia on Saturday night at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. The bout headlines a pay-per-view telecast to kick off 2023.
In the co-feature, welterweight Jaron Ennis is as much as a 50:1 favorite to defeat little-known Karen Chukhadzhian for the IBF interim belt.
On paper, the most competitive bout on the telecast should be the welterweight clash between Rashidi Ellis and Roiman Villa. Odds are 4:1 that Ellis wins that one.
Former two-division world champion Demetrius Andrade is about 20:1 to defeat Demond Nicholson in the super middleweight opener.
Remember that in boxing nothing is written in stone, facts.
That’s the truth. Worth throwing a bill on all 3 underdogs.
Would not surprise me at all if HLG pulls the upset. Dude has the pedigree, pro experience and absolute hunger to pull this one off. Furthermore, he’s fearless and not the least bit star stuck!!
Tank is fighting a guy he is at very least 10 to 1 to beat? This is why boxing is boring.
Sure.. a total waste of time and money. Hopefully we see the Garcia fight.