Once again, despite his many accomplishments, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury was snubbed on the 2023 New Year Honors List which “recognizes the achievements and service of extraordinary people across the UK.” Fury’s archrival Anthony Joshua and a lengthy list of British boxers have previously made the list, with former contender Henry Cooper even being granted a knighthood, but so far there has been no love for the 34-year-old Gypsy King, who, in addition to being an unbeaten world champion, is a noted advocate for mental health.

Regarding the latest snub, Fury told The Telegraph, “I’d like something that no one else has had, especially a sportsperson. I’m a normal man but a limited edition, so I’d like something different. Maybe King Charles could make me the Emperor of the North of England.”