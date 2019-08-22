By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Boxing Beat Magazine

Unbeaten WBO flyweight champion Kosei Tanaka (13-0, 7 KOs) and his mandatory challenger Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez (22-2-1-1NC, 13 KOs), from Puerto Rico, looked sharp in each public workout on Monday and Tuesday respectively in Nagoya, Japan.



Tanaka, an enfant terrible in Japan, still 24, already accomplished his three-division coronations, and is making his second defense of his third belt following his first successful defense over former WBA ruler Ryoichi Taguchi this March. Kosei said, “I wish to prove I am faster than Gonzalez, and finish him by utilizing my superior speed.”



Bomba, 28, repsponded to his comment, “His prediction won’t come true as it’s me that is faster. I’ll dethrone Tanaka and bring back the belt to Puerto Rico.”

On Wednesday, we saw a medical exam of both contestants, and the results were as follows:

Tanaka vs. Bomba

Height: 165cm/157cm 5’5”/5’1.5”

Reach: 163cm/159cm 64”/62.5”

Chest: 82cm/80.8cm 32.3”/31.8”

Neck: 36.5cm/36.5cm 14.4”/14.4”

The main event will be shown live at 4 PM (Japanese time) on Saturday–nationwide in Japan through CBC Television, while, outside of Japan, you will be able to watch it FREE by streaming with:

