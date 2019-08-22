WBC super flyweight world champion Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada (39-3, 26 KOs) and his challenger Dewayne Beamon (16-1-1, 11 KOs) took part in a public workout on Wednesday in front of hundreds of fans at the Coloso Deportivo in Hermosillo, Mexico.



After training, Estrada took the microphone to invite his fans from Hermosillo to fill the arena. He promised a great fight and vowed that the title will stay home. Finally, he dedicated the fight to all of his supporters in Hermosillo and especially to the kids he visited in the Children’s Hospital on Tuesday.

In all, ten boxers appearing on Saturday night’s DAZN-streamed card showed their skills to the appreciative onlookers.

Boxers included world ranked Jono Carroll; former Olympian Shakhram Guyasov; former world champion Liam Smith, Alberto Lozano, Orlando Pinto, Luis “Chapo” Castro, Mario Heredia, Olympian, Filip Hrgovic, and finally Beamon and Estrada.

