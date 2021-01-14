By Joe Koizumi

The Monster” Naoya’s younger brother, former WBC interim champ Takuma Inoue (14-1, 3 KOs) of Japan, 118, impressively captured the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) bantamweight belt as he swept almost all rounds with ease and was awarded a unanimous technical decision (90-81, 89-82 twice) over defending titlist, compatriot Keita Kurihara (15-6, 13 KOs), 117.75, because of the champ’s bad bleeding caused by an accidental butt at 2:25 of the ninth round on Thursday in Tokyo, Japan.

Promoter: Ohashi Promotions.

(More to come)