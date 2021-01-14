Zanfer Promotions opens 2021 this weekend with WBO #11 super welterweight Carlos “Chema” Ocampo (28-1, 18 KOs) against Abraham “Pitbull” Juárez (20-6, 8 KOs). Promoter Fernando Beltran says the first four months of the year will be spectacular.

“We are going all in,” said Beltran. “We will play all our best cards. Already in February [Miguel] Berchelt will fight against a great boxer in Óscar Valdez, the fight of ‘Gallo’ Estrada against ‘Chocolatito’ González is coming in a unification, [Luis] Nery could unify with the WBA champion Brandon Figueroa, ‘Vaquero’ Navarrete will make his first defense but it could also be a unification, we’re in negotiations for Jaime Munguía to fight for the middleweight world championship against Gennady Golovkin, most likely Jackie Nava will fight in Argentina, or else we can negotiate a fight against ‘Barbie’ Juárez. All this, of course, without neglecting our young talent, our prospects, who despite these difficult moments with closed-door events and complicated situations, we are giving them activity.”