By Gregory Sirb

Below are the number of Boxers on the ABC “Watch” List that actually competed in each Commission:

COMMISSION / #of times Boxers on the Watch list competed

New Hampshire / 25

Georgia / 17

Kentucky / 16

Mississippi / 15

Florida / 11

N Carolina / 11

Tennessee / 10

Massachusetts / 8

Virginia / 8

Kansas / 6

Arkansas / 6

Alabama / 4

Colorado / 4

Milli Lacs / 3

N Mexico / 2

S Carolina / 2

W Virginia / 2

Minnesota / 2

Louisiana / 1

Wisconsin / 1

Texas / 1

Oklahoma / 1